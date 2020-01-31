Here's what Deepika Padukone said about Chhapaak's low IMDb rating
Entertainment
Despite garnering impressive reviews from critics and audiences, Deepika Padukone's latest film Chhapaak received a strikingly low rating on popular movie database website IMDb.
Chhapaak currently has a score of 4.6/10 stars, based on over 18,000 user ratings.
Now, in a recent radio program, Deepika has given her reaction on her film's low IMDb rating.
Here's what she said.
Details
'Chhapaak's IMDb page flooded with downvotes, following Deepika's JNU visit
Notably, the IMDb profile of Chhapaak was flooded with negative comments and incessant downvotes, after Deepika briefly attended a students' protest at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), just three days prior to her film's release.
Following her visit to the national university, right-wing trolls started attacking Deepika on social media, thereby labelling her an "anti-national" and calling for a boycott of her film.
Video
'Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi'
In a recent radio program, Deepika reacted to trolls downvoting Chhapaak on IMDb, a video of which is doing the rounds on social media.
In the video, Deepika can be heard saying, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi."
The statement is a nod to a popular dialog from Chhapaak, ie. "Unhone meri surat badli hai, mera mann nahi."
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
Deepika’s comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - “ Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi “ 😂😂🔥 you go girl @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G— ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020
JNU visit
Deepika visited the JNU on January 7
To recall, Deepika visited the JNU on January 7 to express her solidarity with the students protesting against a brutal attack at the university by a masked mob that had left many injured, just two days back.
Soon after Deepika's pictures from the protest site surfaced, some came out in her support, while others criticized her, calling the move a mere promotional gig.
'Chhapaak'
'Chhapaak' collected Rs. 35 crore at box office
For the unversed, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
The film also marks Deepika's first outing as a producer.
Chhapaak, that released on January 10, recorded a lukewarm box-office collection of Rs. 35 crore.
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, which also released on the same day, has minted over Rs. 235 crore.
Upcoming films
Deepika to next star in '83' and 'The Intern' adaptation
Meanwhile, Deepika recently announced that she would star alongside Rishi Kapoor in an upcoming Indian adaptation of 2015 Hollywood movie The Intern. The movie will be released in 2021.
Deepika will also feature in Kabir Khan's much-anticipated sports film '83, which stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It will release on April 10, 2020.