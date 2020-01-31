At 54, Milind Soman learned something 'most learn at 18'
Actor/model Milind Soman has always defied all notions concerning age.
And the man, at 54, did it again, as he recently learned to drive a car, which he states is something that "most people learn at 18".
Milind took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself driving, along with his wife Ankita Konwar.
Here's more on this.
Never too late to learn something new, Milind wrote
Terming driving as his "new accomplishment", Milind captioned the post as, "Never too late to learn something new" (and we agree!).
In the video, taken by Ankita, she can be heard saying, "We are here at a really exciting place...look who is driving," thereafter Milind chips in and merrily utters, "Yeah, it's me!"
"You'll get to know really soon," Ankita says about the place.
Check out the video here
'Pune to Mumbai', Ankita revealed in another post
Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times 😝 Like this 👆🏻 . . #thursdayvibes #longdrive #boredaf #funnyvideos #funnyisfunny
A post shared by ankita_earthy on
Not long ago, Milind ran underwater with a 12kg backpack
In case you didn't already know, Milind never fails to inspire. A fitness enthusiast, he ran underwater with a 12kg backpack while preparing for a dive in Iceland, in October last year. He had shared the feat on his Instagram account.
Milind, Ankita tied the knot in April, 2018
Milind and Ankita (28) often share their pictures and clips on social media to keep their fans updated.
For the uninitiated, they tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April 2018. A few months post that, they exchanged wedding vows in a "barefoot wedding" in Spain.
Milind was previously married to actress Mylene Jampanoi. The marriage lasted for three years.
What's up on the work front for Milind?
Separately, on the work front, Milind currently features as one of the judges on MTV's reality television show Supermodel Of The Year.
That apart, he was also recently seen in Prime Video's web series Four More Shots Please! (2019).
He has also acted in films such as Chef, Bajirao Mastani, Jodi Breakers, Bheja Fry, and Valley of Flowers.