Aamir aces young look in new 'Laal Singh Chaddha' pictures
Entertainment
Aamir Khan just turned 30 years younger, metaphorically!
After treating his fans with a charming, turbaned look and an utterly dishevelled look from his upcoming ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir has now been spotted in a fresh look, wherein the 54-year-old looks decades younger.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
Details
Reportedly, the leaked pictures are from Laal Singh's Gurugram schedule
In the new leaked pictures and clips, reportedly from the Gurugram schedule of the film, Aamir can be seen with a clean-shaven face and sporting a crew cut hairstyle.
In one of the videos, the actor can be seen explaining a certain shot to the crew members using hand gestures, while the rest of the team listens attentively to him.
A post shared by akfpi on
A post shared by akfpi on
Aamir's bearded look got leaked in December, last year
Speaking about the pictures/clips that have surfaced, a source told Mid-Day, "Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war...The actor filmed the scene over two days."
To recall, Aamir's bearded and worn-out look was earlier leaked from a shoot location in Jaisalmer, while the official first-look was revealed in November last year.
Film
'Laal Singh' to release on Christmas, this year
An official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis's multiple Oscar award-winning classic film Forrest Gump (1994), Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar).
The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Mona Singh.
It has been shot across various locations such as Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Himachal Pradesh.
It will release on December 25, 2020.
Story
What was the story of 'Forrest Gump'?
Forrest Gump followed the story of a man with a low IQ, who goes on to lead an extraordinary life, despite the challenges. He becomes a college football star, serves in the Vietnam war, and reunites with his lady love Jenny.
Notably, Laal Singh was earlier supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar's film Bachchan Pandey, however, Kumar postponed his film's release, upon Aamir's request.