Here's why Ranbir and Alia missed Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony
Entertainment
It was a starry Saturday night affair in Mumbai as actor Armaan Jain and his fiancee Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand mehendi ceremony that marked the presence of many Bollywood celebrities.
Those who attended the function include Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Suniel Shetty, among others.
However, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt missed the ceremony. Here's why.
About
Armaan and Anissa got engaged in July last year
For the uninitiated, Armaan is the elder son of Rima Jain, who is the sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor.
Armaan and Anissa, who had reportedly been dating since 2014, got engaged in July last year. The two then had a Roka ceremony in December.
Armaan appeared in only one Bollywood film, viz. Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014). However, the film was a flop.
Reason
Rishi Kapoor is unwell; currently in Delhi for treatment
Even as Ranbir and Alia had reportedly planned to perform at the mehendi ceremony, the two eventually missed the function because of Rishi's ill-health.
According to TOI, Rishi has been unwell and is currently in Delhi for treatment, along with his actress wife Neetu Singh.
Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening, purportedly to fly to Delhi.
Do you know?
After beating cancer, Rishi returned to India in September 2019
While more details about Rishi's health condition are awaited, it should be recalled that Rishi had recently spent 11 months in New York for his cancer treatment. After successfully defeating cancer, Rishi returned to India in September last year.
Work
Ranbir, Alia-starrer 'Brahmastra' to release on December 4, 2020
Separately, on the work front, Rishi, who was last seen in The Body (2019), recently announced he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone in an Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film, The Intern.
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are set to feature in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero film Brahmastra (their first film together). The movie, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, will release on December 4, 2020.
Information
Other upcoming projects of Ranbir and Alia
Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's upcoming film Shamshera. On the other hand, Alia has movies, like her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, with all three releasing this year.