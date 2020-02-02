The Internet just found Meghan Markle's lookalike. Check out here!
Entertainment
The Internet just found the doppelganger of former actress and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Akeisha Land (39), a Missouri, US-based mother-of-two has convinced people on social media that she is a long-lost twin of Meghan, thanks to her striking resemblance to the latter.
People have been going gaga over the new-found lookalike since she recently posted a selfie on Instagram.
Check it out.
Details
Akeisha recently posted a selfie with her daughter Gresyon
Akeisha shot to overnight fame after she recently posted a selfie with her daughter Greyson on an Instagram account devoted to her kids.
Ever since, the post has been flooded with comments, with people stunned by her resemblance to Meghan.
While one user wrote, "Ain't that Meghan?" another penned, "You and Megan Markle are twins!"
The post has so far garnered over 26,000 likes.
Instagram Post
You can check the post here
An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘
A post shared by greyson_land on
Quote
I get compared to Meghan quite often: Akeisha
Talking about her resemblance to Meghan, Akeisha told the Daily Mail, "I get compared to her quite often...Out and about, whether at church, movie theater, or at grocery store...even my close friends and family say I look like her!"
"I definitely take it as a huge compliment," she added.
Akeisha has stated that she is open to offers of working as a Meghan lookalike.
Meghan Markle
Meghan has acted in several films, TV shows
Meghan has previously appeared in many American television shows and films, however, she is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in popular TV series Suits (2011-2018).
Meghan quit acting and became a member of the British Royal family after marrying Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. The two have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
The couple recently quit as senior royals.
Twitter Post
Not long ago, the Internet had discovered Prince Harry's lookalike
I see that Prince Harry has managed to find himself a new job already.— ianVisits (@ianvisits) January 27, 2020
Good for him. pic.twitter.com/403oZM7d8R