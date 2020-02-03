Here are the nominations for the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020
The nominations for the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 are out.
This year's award ceremony will take place on February 15 in the Assamese city of Guwahati. Notably, this is for the first time in the long history of the awards that the venue would be shifted out of Mumbai.
Here are all the major nominations for the Filmfare Awards 2020.
Best Film
'Gully Boy', 'Mission Mangal', 'Chhichhore' to compete for Best Film
The nominees in Best Film category are Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, Zoya Akhtar's acclaimed musical drama Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and War.
On the other hand, the nominees in the Best Film (Critics) category include Article 15 (by director Anubhav Sinha), Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (Vasan Bala), Photograph (Ritesh Batra), Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey), and The Sky Is Pink (Shonali Bose).
Best Director
Best Director nominees include Zoya Akhtar, Aditya Dhar, Nitesh Tiwari
Those competing in Best Director category are Aditya Dhar (for Uri: The Surgical Strike), Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal), Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore), Siddharth Anand (War), Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy).
Meanwhile, the nominees for the Best Debut Director are Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal), Raj Shaandilya (Dream Girl), Tushar Hiranandani (Saand Ki Aankh), Raj Mehta (Good Newwz), Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2).
Best Actor (Male)
Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann, Shahid Kapoor running for Best Actor
The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Akshay Kumar (for Kesari), Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala), Hrithik Roshan (Super 30), Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy), Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike).
In the Best Actor (Male - Critics) category, the nominees are Akshaye Khanna (Section 375), Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photograph), and Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya).
Best Actor (Female)
Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka competing for Best Actress
The nominees for Best Actor (Female) are Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz), Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink), Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2), Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal).
Those competing in Best Actor (Female - Critics) category are Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya, Saandh Ki Aankh), Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya), Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu.
Supporting actors
Madhuri, Zaira Wasim nominated for Best Supporting Actor
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor (Male) are Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz), Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Manoj Pahwa (Article 15), Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy).
For Best Supporting Actor (Female), nominees are Amrita Singh (Badla), Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy), Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh), Madhuri Dixit (Kalank), Seema Pahwa (Bala), Zaira Wasim (The Sky Is Pink).
Other details
'Article 15', 'Section 375', 'Sonchiriya' nominated for Best Screenplay
The movies nominated for Best Screenplay are Article 15, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Section 375, and Sonchiriya.
The nominees for Best Dialog are Article 15 (written by Anubhav Sinha And Gaurav Solanki), Bala (Niren Bhatt), Chichhore (Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra), Gully Boy (Vijay Maurya), Sonchiriya (Sudip Sharma), and Super 30 (Sanjeev Dutta).
Details
And, the nominees for Best Music Album are...
Last but not the least, the nominations for the Best Music Album of the year have been grabbed by Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy), Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva (Kabir Singh), and Pritam (Kalank).
Others nominated in this category are Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal (Kesari) and Vishal-Shekhar (Bharat).