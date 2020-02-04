Rishi Kapoor returns to Mumbai; reveals why he was hospitalized
Entertainment
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was recently admitted at a hospital in Delhi, is now back home in Mumbai.
Kapoor (67) quashed speculations about his health, and thanked his family and friends for their concern.
He revealed that he had caught an infection, because of Delhi's pollution and his low count of neutrophils (white blood cells that protect body from infections).
Look forward to entertain and love you, Kapoor assured
In a couple of tweets posted on Tuesday, Kapoor said he has been filming in Delhi for two weeks.
He added that his doctors found a patch that could have led to pneumonia, and is now being cured.
"People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you," he summed.
You can check Kapoor's tweet here
Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1).....— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020
I am now in Mumbai: Kapoor
I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020
Nothing dramatic, Kapoor had said on Sunday
Even on Sunday, Kapoor had confirmed reports of his hospitalization. "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess," he had told PTI.
Notably, Kapoor's wife Neetu Singh, and son Ranbir along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also joined him in the capital.
The family also skipped a pre-wedding ceremony of relative and actor Armaan Jain.
After beating cancer, Kapoor returned to India in September 2019
Soon after the news of Kapoor's hospitalization surfaced, several reports speculated that his cancer might have relapsed. For the unversed, he had recently spent 11 months in New York for his cancer treatment. After successfully defeating cancer, he had returned to India in September 2019.
Kapoor to star in Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'
Separately, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in mystery thriller film The Body (2019), also starring Emraan Hashmi.
He recently announced that he would feature alongside Deepika Padukone in an Indian adaptation of the 2015 hit Hollywood film, The Intern. The movie is planned to be released in 2021.