Badshah meets with a road accident in Punjab; escapes unhurt
Entertainment
Popular rapper and singer Badshah (real name: Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) has met with a road accident in Ludhiana (Punjab), according to reports.
The accident took place on National Highway 1, between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh.
Thankfully, the singer escaped the accident spot, unhurt.
Badshah was reportedly shooting for a song sequence for an unknown upcoming film.
Here are the details.
Details
Badshah's car damaged in a pile-up of about 50 cars
According to several reports, the accident took place after a canter filled with some chemical collided with an army truck between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh on National Highway 1, leading to a pile-up of nearly 50 cars.
In the pile-up, Badshah's car was also severely damaged, but fortunately, the singer escaped unhurt after the airbags of his car opened.
Information
Picture of Badshah's damaged car doing rounds on internet
Badshah was reportedly filming a song sequence along with actor/singer Ammy Virk for an upcoming film, where the accident took place.
A picture of a car with a totally crumpled bonnet, belonging to Badshah, is now doing the rounds on social media.
Reports suggest there was dense fog on the route.
However, Badshah or his team has not issued any official statement yet.
Work
Badshah known for songs like 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Kala Chashma'
Badshah is best known for singing Hindi and Punjabi songs such as Kar Gayi Chull, Paagal, Saturday Saturday, Proper Patola, DJ Wale Babu, Kala Chashma and Munna Badnaam Hua (from Dabangg 3).
He recently made his acting debut alongside Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood comedy drama film Khandaani Shafakhana (2019).
In 2018, he was listed by Forbes as the 63rd richest celebrity in India.
Similar incident
Not long ago, Shabana Azmi met with a major accident
A couple of weeks back, veteran actress Shabana Azmi had met with a major road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She had reportedly sustained injuries on her head and neck.
After undergoing treatment for over 2 weeks, Azmi (69) was recently discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.
Upon her return, Azmi tweeted, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes...I'm indebted and grateful."