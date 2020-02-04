On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre shares inspirational post
Entertainment
On Tuesday, February 4, the day which is observed as the World Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt and inspiring video on social media, tracing her battle with the disease and sharing what she learned from it.
Notably, the actor was diagnosed with cancer two years back, in 2018.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Listen to your body, Sonali wrote on Instagram
Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Sonali (45) captioned the post as, "Note to self...For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps."
In the video, that showcases a collection of her pictures from her recovery period, Sonali can be heard saying, "Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed."
Quote
'Let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us'
Further in the video, Sonali adds, "These two years have taught me many lessons- gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel."
"The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I'm much more than this. For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us," she concludes.
Instagram Post
You can watch the video here
Note to self 📝 P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay
A post shared by iamsonalibendre on
Reactions
Sonali's post flooded with supportive messages from fans, celebrities
Sonali's post was flooded with supportive messages from her fans and fellow celebrities, with people terming her "brave" and calling her a "hero".
Writer/director Tahira Kashyap, who's also a cancer survivor, wrote in the comments section, "You gorgeous courageous you inspiration to so many including me! Thanku for being you (sic)".
Meanwhile, former actor Neelam Kothari commented, "Courageous, strong and beautiful (sic)".
Cancer
Sonali underwent cancer treatment in New York in 2018
To recall, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018.
"I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me," she had said back then.
She then underwent treatment in New York (US) for some months, before returning to India in December that year.
Sonali has been recovering well, since then.
Information
Sonali has acted in films like 'Sarfarosh', 'Diljale', 'Angaaray'
Even though Sonali has been missing from the big screen for quite some time, she is often spotted at film events and celebrity parties. She has previously acted in many films such as Diljale, Duplicate, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, among others.