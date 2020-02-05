Activists move court against 'Shikara', claim the movie is communal
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Tuesday reacted to a petition filed against his upcoming film Shikara.
The petition, filed by three Kashmiri activists in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, seeks a stay on the film's release, scheduled for Friday (February 7, 2020).
Chopra has said that he will take "appropriate steps" against the petition.
Here are more details.
Details
Our counsel will take appropriate steps: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films
The official Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films on Tuesday posted, "We have just learnt from media sources that a petition has been filed in the Hon. J&K HC against the release of Shikara."
The tweet added, "We have no other information about the matter. Our counsel Harish Salve will take appropriate steps as may be required."
Twitter Post
Petition
Petition seeks stay on film's release, deletion of scenes
The petition was filed by three Kashmiri activists—Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi, and Irfan Hafiz Lone—earlier on Tuesday.
The petitioners claim that Shikara distorts facts and portrays "Muslims in a bad light." The petition seeks a stay on the film's release and the deletion of a few scenes.
Misgar told IANS that they have urged the HC to list the matter on priority.
Quote
'Many reasons led to mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits'
According to Outlook, the petition stated, "There are many reasons which led to the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits; a difference of opinion between different stakeholders exists in this regard."
It added, "It can also be safely stated that the other Kashmiris including Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs tried their best to prevent the Kashmiri Pandits from leaving the Valley."
Information
Film's depiction of events concocted, communal: Hyderi
The petition also reportedly stated that the trailer of the film indicated a bias. Hyderi told Outlook, "The above said narration and depiction of events is not only concocted and far away from the truth but is also communal in nature."
Defense
Chopra made 'Shikara' without bitterness, says screenwriter
Meanwhile, Abhijat Joshi, who has co-written the screenplay for Shikara, told News 18 that Chopra has made the film without any bitterness.
"[Chopra] has never uttered a single bad word about any other community or religion," Joshi told the publication.
He added, "He has made this film with total integrity and without bitterness. And, I think that is his greatest quality."
Shikara
'Shikara' set against backdrop of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus
Shikara is a historical drama set against the backdrop of the 1989-1990 exodus of the minority Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.
The film stars newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar.
Shikara has been produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It is scheduled to release on February 7.