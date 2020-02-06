We broke barriers: Tusshar Kapoor celebrates single parents of Bollywood
Bollywood actor and a proud single parent, Tusshar Kapoor on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate what he refers to as the "Single parents club" of Bollywood.
Captioning the post as "Single parents Club... we broke barriers," Tusshar shared a picture from the star-studded birthday bash of filmmaker/producer Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash.
Tusshar dedicated post to himself, sister Ekta, and Johar
The picture, clicked by actress Neelam Kothari, features Tusshar, his sister Ekta Kapoor along with her son Ravie, and Johar, from the starry birthday bash at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, which marked the attendance of various Bollywood celebrities and their little ones.
Check out the happy picture here
Single parents Club.....we broke barriers! #happybirthdayroohiandyash 📷 by @neelamkotharisoni
tusshark89
Tusshar's son Laksshya was born in 2016, via surrogacy
For the unversed, Tusshar became a parent to Laksshya (now 3 years old) back in June 2016, via surrogacy.
His sister and producer Ekta welcomed her son Ravie (1) in January last year. She also opted for surrogacy.
Similarly, Johar had become a single parent to twins Roohi and Yash back in February 2017.
Notably, Ekta and Johar were recently honored with Padma Shri.
Parenthood nourishes my soul, Tusshar had once said
Speaking about his decision to adopt a child, Tusshar (43) had once told IANS, "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts...I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it."
On another occasion, Tusshar told TIE, "I want to nurture my child with all the love I can...Parenthood nourishes my soul."
Kareena, Taimur, Soha Ali, Alia Bhatt present at the party
Meanwhile, Roohi and Yash's birthday party was attended by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who arrived with her son Taimur (3), Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput and her kids Zain and Misha.
Check out this cool clip of Ravie with uncle Tusshar
Trying to distract ravioli ...the ‘ kool’ mama ‘s ....but neenu aunty had his attention
ektarkapoor
Tusshar to soon feature in 'Laxmmi Bomb'
Separately, on the work front, Tusshar will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer comedy horror film Laxmmi Bomb. It is set to release on May 22, this year.