Model testifies against Weinstein; says he masturbated while groping her
Entertainment
As the New York City trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul continues, a sixth and final accuser took the stand on Wednesday.
The accuser, model Lauren Young, has alleged that Weinstein masturbated while groping her as she was trapped in a bathroom with him in 2013.
Young's description of Weinstein's body and genitalia also matches that of another accuser.
Here are more details.
Trial
New York trial based on charges by two women
The New York City trial is based on charges filed by two women: Miriam Haley aka Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.
Haley has alleged that Weinstein forced oral sex on her at his New York apartment in 2006, while Mann accused Weinstein of raping her at a Manhattan hotel in 2013.
A third woman, actor Annabella Sciorra, accused Weinstein of raping her in 2013.
Information
Allegations of Young, 2 others, to establish pattern of abuse
Since Sciorra's allegations are too old to be prosecuted, they are only intended to support the predatory sexual assault charge. The allegations of three other women will help establish a pattern of sexual abuse. These women include Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young.
Young’s testimony
Young said she was introduced to Weinstein by another model
In her testimony, Young said she was introduced to Weinstein through Mexican model Claudia Salinas on February 19, 2013.
Young was 22 at the time and hoped to pitch a screenplay to Weinstein, a renowned film producer.
They met at a bar in the hotel Montage Beverly Hills.
Young said Weinstein seemed "distracted" and asked Young and Salinas to follow him to a suite.
Young’s testimony
Weinstein allegedly masturbated into towel while groping Young's breast
"I kept walking, following Harvey," Young said, not realizing when she had followed Weinstein to a bedroom and into a bathroom.
She said Salinas locked her inside the bathroom with Weinstein, who undressed and turned on the shower.
Weinstein then allegedly undressed her, groped her breast, pushed her against a sink and tried to touch her genitals.
He then allegedly masturbated into a towel.
Other details
Young described Weinstein's genitals as 'disgusting'
Young reportedly said Weinstein had a "disgusting-looking penis" which appeared to be "cut and sewn back on" with no testicles.
Incidentally, Mann had also described Weinstein's penis as "vagina-like" with no testicles. She said she assumed Weinstein was either "deformed or intersex."
Weinstein told reporters Mann's description of his body was "perfect."
Jurors have been given nude photos of Weinstein to corroborate the claims.
Information
Weinstein's lawyer points out inconsistencies in Young's testimony
During Young's cross-examination, one of Weinstein's lawyers, Damon Cheronis, pointed out inconsistencies in Young's testimony on Wednesday and previous versions that she had given to investigators from law enforcement agencies.
LA case
Young part of criminal complaint against Weinstein in LA
Notably, Young is also one of the two accusers in a criminal complaint against Weinstein in separate legal proceedings in Los Angeles, California. The other accuser has leveled charges of rape.
In the New York trial, Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including rape, criminal sexual act, and predatory sexual assault.
If found guilty, Weinstein could face life in prison.