Action-thronged, gravity-defying first official trailer of 'Baaghi 3' out
Entertainment
The first official trailer of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is out now.
The film serves as the third installment in Sajid Nadiadwala's popular, money-minting action-thriller Baaghi franchise, which has already seen two blockbuster releases.
Not unlike Tiger's previous outings, the overly long trailer of the upcoming film defies all notions concerning human limitations, logic, and Physics (Sorry Einstein, got business to do).
Details
Tiger is back in his angry, violent, perennially shirtless avatar
Staying true to the franchise and much of his filmography, Tiger is back in his angry, fighting and perennially shirtless avatar, as he goes on a rampage against an entire terrorist outfit, this time around.
The trailer, nearing 4 minutes, opens in a deserted land, with burning, exploding cars, and Tiger uttering, "Mera ek aisa rishta tha, jiske liye maine sarhadein paar kar di".
Story
Again, a kidnapping sets off action in latest 'Baaghi' edition
In that opening dialog, Tiger's character Ronnie is referring to his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh), a police officer.
Whenever Vikram is in trouble, Ronnie appears and applies all his action antics to teach the bad boys a lesson.
As Vikram heads off to Syria for some "routine paperwork" and gets kidnapped by a dreaded terror outfit, it's time for Ronnie to go reckless.
Trailer
A double-dose of mindless action and storytelling
Then, Tiger, along with his girlfriend (Shraddha Kapoor), takes off to Syria to fight the terror organization and bring back his brother.
It's just any Baaghi film, with a double-dose of everything- Tiger's biceps are more pumped, and the cars have been replaced with tanks and copters, as our hero goes about punching, kicking, firing machine guns, and throwing hand grenades, with much ease.
Film
'Baaghi 3' to hit the theaters on March 6
Baaghi 3 has been shot across locations like Mumbai, Morocco, Egypt, Serbia, Turkey.
Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, and directed by Ahmed Khan (who also directed Baaghi 2), Baaghi 3 is an official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai.
It also stars Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Ankita Lokhande, and Ashutosh Rana.
The film is set to release on March 6.
Do you know?
'Baaghi' series is super successful at the box office
The Baaghi franchise has had two blockbuster releases thus far. While Baaghi (2016), also starring Tiger and Shraddha, earned Rs. 76 crore at the box-office, the second part in the series Baaghi 2 (2018), co-starring Disha Patani with Tiger, minted a whopping Rs. 164 crore.