Ranbir, Alia to get married in December: Rajeev Masand
Entertainment
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot in December this year, according to film critic Rajeev Masand's latest column in the Open magazine.
The duo has been dating for more than two years now.
The wedding will reportedly take place soon after the release of the couple's first film together Brahmastra, which releases on December 4.
Here's more.
Details
Preparations for the wedding are already underway
The report adds that preparations for the wedding are already underway, and the couple's respective families have asked their relatives to mark the decided dates for the big event.
Ranbir (37) and Alia (26) started dating two years back, in 2018. The couple is often seen together at celebrity parties and film events.
Ranbir was previously in a relationship with Katrina Kaif.
Information
Ranbir, Alia were recently spotted at Armaan Jain's wedding reception
Most recently, Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at the wedding reception of the former's cousin and actor Armaan Jain, on Tuesday night. The couple arrived with Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh.
A few days back, Alia had accompanied Ranbir on his way to Delhi to meet his father and actor Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalized there, after he caught an infection.
Instagram Post
Here's a happy picture of the trio from the reception
Quote
I love Ranbir, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt had once said
Earlier, in an interview with The Telegraph, Alia's father and film director Mahesh Bhatt had said that he loved Ranbir.
"Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir...he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out," he had said.
Work
On the work front for Ranbir and Alia
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero film Brahmastra, releasing December 4.
Further, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra's action-adventure film Shamshera, in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Alia has three other films coming up, including Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Gangubai Kathiawadi.