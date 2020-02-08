Netflix drops official trailer of new series 'Taj Mahal 1989'
Entertainment
Netflix has dropped the official trailer of Taj Mahal 1989, its next Indian original series.
The show, starring Neeraj Kabi (Talvar, Ship of Theseus) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Court, Gullak) in pivotal roles, brings to us interconnected tales of friendships, romance, and heartbreak, way before the advent of social media and dating apps.
Here's more about the upcoming series.
Plot
The series is set around Lucknow University in late 1980s
Set in and around Lucknow University in the year 1989, Taj Mahal 1989 showcases the interconnected stories of four couples from varied age groups and socio-economic backgrounds.
The primary characters of the series include university professor Akhtar Baig (Kabi), his wife Sarita Baig (Kulkarni), a couple of young students, and a schoolgirl in love with an older guy.
Information
It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Danish Hussain
Other cast members of Taj Mahal 1989 include Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Ho, Gully Boy), Danish Hussain (Netflix original series Bard of Blood), Anshul Chauhan (Shubh Mangal Savdhan), and Anud Singh Dhaka.
Trailer
Four troubled relationships form this new Netflix offering
Opening with a shot of the Taj, the trailer shows glimpses of the lives of a couple mired in a loveless marriage, another on verge of a divorce, a younger one entangled with jealousy and confusion, and another with age differences.
While set in a different time frame, these love stories remain marred by the pertinent issues of romantic relationships- monotony, jealousy, and power.
Quote
Relatable series of love, power, and relationships: Kabi
Speaking about the show, Kabi said in a statement that it is a "relatable series of love, power and relationships."
Meanwhile, Kulkarni said, "My character (Sarita Baig) in the series is honest, layered and finding love from her husband after marriage. Taj Mahal 1989, is not an ordinary love story, it's a complex web of emotions, and yet there is a sense of simplicity."
Information
'Taj Mahal 1989' to release this Valentine's Day
Taj Mahal 1989 is set to release on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The new series would mark Netflix's second Indian original series of this year, after Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, that released last month.