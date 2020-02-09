Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin has been blessed with a baby girl.
Kalki (36) and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed the baby, their first child, on Friday (February 7), through the water birthing method, according to several reports.
However, there is no official confirmation from Kalki or Guy yet. Kalki had announced her pregnancy in September last year.
Our heartiest congratulations to Kalki and Guy.
Details
Kalki's boyfriend Guy is an Israeli classical pianist
According to reports, Kalki herself was born through the water birthing method, which is why she chose it for her delivery.
Under water birth, the baby is delivered in a pool filled with warm water. It is believed to make the process of childbirth relaxing and less painful.
For the unversed, Kalki's boyfriend Guy is an Israeli classical pianist from Jerusalem.
Updates
Kalki had been frequently sharing updates about her pregnancy
Kalki had been frequently sharing pictures and updates with her fans, throughout her pregnancy.
In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, "Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation coloured by YouTube videos of birthstories, Birthcentre updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of Whatsapp spamming from various sources..."
Quote
Marriage is not a sign of love, Kalki had said
Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Kalki had said, "When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person."
Meanwhile, reacting to people questioning her pregnancy out of marriage, Kalki had said, "Marriage can be useful for bureaucracy, but it is not a sign of love. Only time and consistency tell of a strong relationship."
Information
Kalki was earlier married to Anurag Kashyap
To recall, Kalki was previously married to prominent filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two had met on the sets of Dev D (2009). After dating for two years, the duo tied the knot in 2011, before calling it quits in 2013 and finally divorcing in 2015.
Work
On the work front for Kalki
Kalki made her acting debut with Kashyap's Dev D.
She has appeared in films such as Shaitan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, A Death in the Gunj, and Gully Boy.
She has also featured in several web series like Smoke, Made in Heaven, and Sacred Games 2.
Most recently, she was seen in the ZEE5 web series, Bhram.