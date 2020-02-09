When and how to watch the Oscars 2020 in India
Entertainment
The Oscars 2020, officially the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, is set to be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (California, US).
Following last year's practice, this year's Oscars ceremony will also not have any host.
Here's all you need to know about Oscars 2020 nominations, and when and where you can watch the ceremony live from India.
Details
Firstly, what's new this time around?
Citing the success of last year's ceremony, which was the first in 30 years to go without a host, the Academy has decided to follow the same trend in 2020 as well.
This year's ceremony is also taking place earlier than usual. It is typically held in late February.
Meanwhile, the category "Best Foreign Language Film" has been renamed as "Best International Feature Film".
Nominees #1
'Joker', '1917', 'The Irishman' lead the nominations at 2020 Oscars
Plenty of snubs, debates around diversity, and celebration of a path-breaking Korean drama sum up this year's Oscars nominations.
Todd Phillips' psychological-thriller Joker leads the pack, with as many as 11 nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, follow closely, with 10 nominations each.
Nominees #2
Korean drama 'Parasite' created history with six Oscar nominations
Running for the coveted Best Picture award are Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Parasite.
Bong Joon-ho's globally-acclaimed satirical drama Parasite has become the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It has also been nominated for Best Director and Best International Feature.
Date and time
Oscars to be telecast in India at 6:30am on Monday
You can catch the live coverage of the Oscars 2020 ceremony from India on Monday, February 10, starting at 6:30 am IST, on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.
Alternatively, you can also tune in to Star India's streaming service Hotstar to watch the award show live.
The live streaming of red carpet arrivals shall begin at 5 am on the said platforms.
Information
You can also catch a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm
In case you miss out on the early morning live showing of the Oscars, you can also watch a repeat telecast later the same day at 8:30 pm IST on these channels. Hotstar will also have the recorded version of the ceremony, for some time.
More details
Who are the presenters and performers at the 2020 Oscars?
While there will be no traditional host, the ceremony will be graced by award presenters, including Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Taika Waititi, Mahershala Ali, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, among many others.
Plus, there will be musical performances from Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Billie Eilish, and others.