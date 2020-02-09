'Malang' dominates the box office, 'Shikara' lags way behind
The first Friday of February marked the release of two major Bollywood films, i.e., Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial comeback movie Shikara.
While the action-packed thriller Malang is putting a decent performance at the box office, Shikara lags way behind in its collection.
Here is how the two films have performed so far.
'Malang' looking at a Rs. 20 crore-plus first weekend collection
Riding on a popular star cast and heavy action, Malang marked a decent opening day collection of Rs. 6.50 crore on Friday (February 7).
It further picked up the pace at the ticket windows on the second day (Saturday), minting an impressive Rs. 8.25 crore, a 30% jump from its first day collection.
The film's total two-day collection stands at Rs. 14.75 crore.
'Malang' also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu
Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kummu, Malang marks the second collaboration between Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri, after the hit romantic drama Aashiqui 2 (2013).
The film revolves around a young couple, whose life comes crashing down after they get linked to a corrupt cop. However, it has received mixed to poor reviews from the critics.
'Shikara' has collected Rs. 2.85 crore so far
On the other hand, Vinod Chopra's Shikara, clearly lacking a mass appeal, opened at the box office with a meager Friday collection of Rs. 1.15 crore.
Maintaining the slow graph, the movie added another Rs. 1.70 crore on Saturday.
With a total two-day collection of just Rs. 2.85 crore, the film might get overshadowed by upcoming releases like Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.
'Shikara' is based on the infamous Kashmir exodus
Featuring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, Shikara tells the story of a Kashmiri couple through the years, in the backdrop of the infamous 1989-1990 forced exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley.
The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with people lauding Aadil and Sadia's performances, while also criticizing the makers for simplifying the politics behind the catastrophic exodus.