Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern named Best Supporting Actors
Entertainment
The 92nd annual Academy Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
The awards, also known as the Oscars, give out honors to the best film of the previous year, and also the people: actors, directors, screenwriters, etc.
Although the coveted Best Picture is yet to be announced, here are the remaining winners.
Winners
'Parasite' wins Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film
Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.
The South Korean black-comedy Parasite won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It also won the Best International Feature Film award.
Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, based on Christine Leunens's book "Caging Skies," won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Information
Joker wins Oscar for Best Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for Best Original Score for Joker. The film was up against Little Women (Alexandre Desplat), Marriage Story (Randy Newman), 1917 (Thomas Newman), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams).
Animation, shorts, documentaries
'Toy Story 4' named Best Animated Feature Film
Pixar's Toy Story 4 won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film while Hair Love was named the Best Animated Short Film.
The Neighbors' Window took the Best Live Action Short Film award.
American Factory won the award for Best Documentary Feature.
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) won in the Best Documentary Short category.
Other wins
'1917' wins Best Cinematography; 'Little Women' wins Best Costume Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was named the winner in the Best Production Design category.
1917 won the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.
Ford v Ferrari won the Oscars for Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing.
Bombshell won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, while Little Women took home the award for Best Costume Design.