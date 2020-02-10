Missing in action, Priyanka shares pictures of her Oscars looks
Even as Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn't make it to the Oscars ceremony this year, the actress was totally excited about it, this Monday morning.
Priyanka (37) took to Twitter to inform her fans that she won't be attending the gala, but would be watching it live.
She also shared two throwback pictures from her previous Oscars looks.
Let me know who you're rooting for, Priyanka asked fans
Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! 🎞 Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020
Priyanka shared her looks from Oscars of 2016, 2017
To recall, Priyanka made two back-to-back appearances at Oscars' red carpet in 2016 and 2017.
While in 2016, she sported a stunning white gown, designed by designer Zuhair Murad, she opted a strapless silver Ralph and Russo ensemble, the following year.
Sharing pictures from these looks, she wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "A little throwback to my Oscars looks. Which one was your favorite?"
A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. ✨ Which one was your favorite? #Oscars #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/bnKakJ9yf4— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 9, 2020
Priyanka was recently seen at Grammys, Golden Globes
Priyanka recently made a dashing appearance at 62nd annual Grammy Awards, where she arrived with her singer husband Nick Jonas, who put an electrifying performance with brothers Joe and Kevin. She had also made it to the Golden Globe Awards 2020.
On the work front for Priyanka
On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in Netflix film The White Tiger, Robert Rodriguez's superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, and Russo Brothers' Amazon series Citadel.
She is also executive-producing an Amazon series on Indian pre-wedding ceremony of 'Sangeet', with Jonas.
Reportedly, Priyanka will also join the cast of Matrix 4 (2021).
Meanwhile 'Parasite' created history at 92nd Academy awards
Meanwhile, at the 92nd Academy Awards held in LA, California, Korean drama Parasite won the Best Picture award. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) won awards for best acting. And, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho was named the Best Director.