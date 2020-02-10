Slammed for 'women with defects' remark, Kartik Aaryan issues clarification
Actor Kartik Aaryan makes problematic movies and off-screen passes problematic comments. The heartthrob of millions recently said on a radio show that while his colleague Ayushmann Khurrana makes movies where "men have defects", he focuses on ones where "women have defects".
After receiving brickbats from all corners, Kartik attempted to clarify his words by saying, "It's not me".
Know about the entire controversy here.
Quote
The comment that got Kartik berated
In a conversation with Radio City, Kartik recently said, "It often happens that Ayushmann [Khurrana] does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects," citing examples of his previous movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Quote
I don't believe in such things, it's not me: Kartik
Now, in an interview with TOI, Kartik has claimed that he was simply reading out text from a meme.
"We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it. It was kind of funny to notice that thing. I don't believe in such things. It's not me," he stated.
Critcism
His films are often criticized for being problematic and sexist
Notably, Kartik's films are often criticized for showcasing women in poor light.
The women characters in his movies like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety are often shown to be abusive, selfish, and manipulative.
More recently, Kartik's film Pati Patni Aur Woh was also slammed for joking about marital rape. The dialog was changed after outrage.
Quote
We realized we shouldn't use that word, Kartik had said
Reacting to the controversy over the rape dialog, Kartik had said, "We took responsibility...We realized we shouldn't use that word [rape] at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don't want to hurt people's sentiments."
Work
Kartik-starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' to release on February 14
Kartik will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited Love Aaj Kal sequel, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film releases on February 14.
That apart, he also has movies like horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Karan Johar's Dostana 2, in the pipeline.
Moreover, reports suggest that Kartik will soon collaborate with Tanhaji director Om Raut for an upcoming action film.