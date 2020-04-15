Game of Thrones fame Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvaer have now fully recovered from the novel coronavirus, the actor shared. The Norwegian actor, best known for portraying the daunting Tormund Giantsbane in the popular HBO fantasy series, had contracted the virus last month, after which he likely gave it to his wife. Here are more details on this.

Details We are finally safe and sound, Kristofer wrote

In an Instagram message posted Tuesday, Kristofer said that after spending several weeks in isolation, he and his wife are "safe and sound." The actor considered himself fortunate to have gotten only mild symptoms of COVID-19. "We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who's lost their loved ones," he added.

Quote 'Take care of each other in this strange time'

Kristofer expressed gratitude to his fans and advised readers to remain vigilant, maintain physical distance and regularly wash hands. "Most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us (sic)," the actor summed.

Instagram Post You can view the post here

Information Kristofer to star in 'The Witcher' second season

Apart from his defining role in Game of Thrones, Kristofer has also acted in movies such as After Earth, The Last King, The Fate of the Furious, and Downhill. He will soon be seen in the upcoming second season of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher.

