Had the world been the same as last year, Cannes organizers would have currently been busy announcing the line-up of shows for its 2020 edition. However, after its original postponement, the most prestigious film event in the world has been indefinitely delayed yet again. The organizers said the event would not take place in its originally planned form, but they are still exploring other options.

Details The festival was previously shifted from May to June/July

Originally planned to run during the annual mid-May period, the Cannes was previously postponed in March, due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. However, the organizers had hoped to host the event in late June and early July. But those hopes were crushed late Monday when French President Emmanuel Macron extended the nationwide lockdown and banned all public events, including festivals, until at least mid-July.

Information What is the situation of the pandemic in France?

The fresh measures from the French government have come as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the European country. The disease has killed more than 15,000 in France and infected over 140,000.

Statement We are exploring all contingencies, said festival management

Keeping the new guidelines in mind, the festival management said that holding the event during June/July slot is "no longer an option." They added, "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form." However, remaining hopeful, the organizers said they are exploring "all contingencies" to organize Cannes 2020 "in a way or another."

Other details Spike Lee was to head Cannes' jury this year

It is for the first time since 1968 that the Cannes International Film Festival has been disrupted. Back then, it was affected due to nationwide student protests. Now, if and when the event takes place this year, Spike Lee, the acclaimed director of landmark movies such as BlacKkKlansman, will head the festival's jury, becoming the first person of color to do so.

