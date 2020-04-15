-
Twin brothers Raghu and Rajiv have been separated.
But it's not because of some overcrowded mela that they attended. In fact, they are just three floors apart in the same building.
Such is the predicament of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as the TV producers turned 45 years old today, they couldn't drink and dance together.
Instead, the two had to stick to video calling.
-
Details
Love can never be locked down, Raghu wrote
-
Late Tuesday, Raghu shared a quirky post on Instagram to wish Rajiv a happy birthday.
Uploading a picture which appears to be a screenshot of a moment from their video call, Raghu wrote, "Birthday eve. But this year is a Lockdown Birthday! ...No problem! Social Distancing and safety are more important. And love can never be locked down. Happy Birthday, brother!! (sic)."
-
Instagram Post
Who is who? Take a guess!
-
-
Work
Rajiv also put a birthday post for Raghu
-
Rajiv also came up with a birthday post for his brother.
Uploading a picture with his wife Susan, the actor/producer penned, "Party of 2. Stay home stay safe. Cheers Raghu. (sic)."
For the unversed, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman co-created and presented hit MTV reality shows like Roadies and Dropout Pvt Ltd.
The brothers have featured in movies like Tees Maar Khan.
-
Instagram Post
You can view Rajiv's post here
-
-
COVID-19
India's lockdown was extended only yesterday
-
The brothers might have earlier expected to celebrate their birthday together as the nationwide lockdown was supposed to end yesterday.
However, due to rising cases of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of lockdown until May 3.
Across India, the pandemic has claimed 396 lives and infected 11,555.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with more than 2,600 cases.