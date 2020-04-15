Plain-speaking Shatrughan Sinha has gone all guns blazing. After slamming Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna for mocking his daughter Sonakshi, the actor-turned-politician has now criticized fellow Bollywood celebrities for revealing their charity amounts. In particular, Sinha appeared to be taking an indirect jibe at Akshay Kumar who recently made it to headlines for contributing a whopping Rs. 25 crore for a coronavirus relief fund.

Context Many actors pledged donations towards PM-CARES fund

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced PM-CARES, a fund meant for relief efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, many actors have come forward to pledge donations. Akshay Kumar was the first among mainstream actors to announce a donation of Rs. 25 crore. Other actors who pledged support include Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, among others.

Details Revealing donation amount is offensive and demoralizing: Sinha

While many people have praised the contribution from Akshay and other celebrities, Sinha doesn't seem to be happy with actors "flaunting" their donation amounts. In an interview, he said revealing the donation amount is offensive and demoralizing. The veteran added it gives the idea that an individual's volume of concern for a crisis should be judged by amount of money that they give away.

Quote Everyone is doing their best, Sinha added

Saying that the showbiz is turning into a "show-off biz", Sinha added charitable causes should always be a private affair. Apparently taking a dig at Akshay, Sinha added, "When I hear someone has given Rs. 25 crore I wonder if the amount I will give is of any use. Stop it! Everyone is doing their best. Don't make this into a 'mine-is-bigger-than-yours' schoolboys' competition."

