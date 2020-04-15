-
Oscar award-winning Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix has called for New York authorities to free some prison inmates, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 45-year-old shared his thoughts in a video message posted by a New York-based campaign called Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (RAPP), where he urged NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to take immediate action in this regard.
Here's more.
-
Details
Prevent incarcerated people from spreading virus, urged Phoenix
-
In the video message, Phoenix highlighted that the spread of COVID-19 in prisons is a concerning issue.
He added, "When you are incarcerated, there is no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option. Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the virus."
-
Quote
No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19: Phoenix
-
The Joker actor added, "I am calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19."
-
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
-
-
Quote
Singer John Legend also tweeted out a similar message
-
Meanwhile, singer/songwriter John Legend also voiced his support for the release of some inmates from prisons in New York.
In a similar video message posted on Twitter, the Grammy-winning musician urged Governor Cuomo to release those prisoners who are close to their official release dates, incarcerated due to parole violation, or are vulnerable to the virus because of old age or underlying health conditions.
-
Twitter Post
Here is the message from Legend
-
-
COVID-19
COVID-19 has killed 128,000 around the world
-
Notably, New York continues to remain United States' worst-hit area from the novel coronavirus.
The state has recorded over 200,000 virus cases and more than 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.
Across the US, the pandemic has infected 614,643 and killed 26,112. Both figures are the highest for any country.
Around the world, COVID-19 has claimed 128,892 lives and sickened over 20 lakh.