Oscar award-winning Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix has called for New York authorities to free some prison inmates, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 45-year-old shared his thoughts in a video message posted by a New York-based campaign called Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (RAPP), where he urged NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to take immediate action in this regard. Here's more.

Details Prevent incarcerated people from spreading virus, urged Phoenix

In the video message, Phoenix highlighted that the spread of COVID-19 in prisons is a concerning issue. He added, "When you are incarcerated, there is no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option. Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the virus."

Quote No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19: Phoenix

The Joker actor added, "I am calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19."

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

A message from Oscar award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix: “I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.” #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV — Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020

Quote Singer John Legend also tweeted out a similar message

Meanwhile, singer/songwriter John Legend also voiced his support for the release of some inmates from prisons in New York. In a similar video message posted on Twitter, the Grammy-winning musician urged Governor Cuomo to release those prisoners who are close to their official release dates, incarcerated due to parole violation, or are vulnerable to the virus because of old age or underlying health conditions.

Twitter Post Here is the message from Legend

Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading #COVID19. @NYGovCuomo, it’s time for action. pic.twitter.com/xg0UBLYWrQ — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 14, 2020

COVID-19 COVID-19 has killed 128,000 around the world