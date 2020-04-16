-
In a saddening piece of news, film and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in movies like Khatta Meetha and Khubsoorat, passed away on Wednesday.
He was 64 years old.
The news was shared by Ranjit's half-sister and Mumbai-based theatre personality Raell Padamsee.
Ranjit's last rites will be held on Thursday, April 16.
May his soul rest in peace.
-
Details
Ranjit had been suffering from an ailment for months: Report
-
According to a report in News18, Ranjit had been suffering from an illness for several months and was even admitted to a hospital for surgery.
In a message posted on Instagram, Raell wrote, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th (sic)."
-
Instagram Post
You can check Raell's post here
-
-
Work
Ranjit made his film debut with 'Khatta Meetha'
-
Son of late theatre veteran Pearl Padamsee, Ranjit made his Bollywood debut with Basu Chatterjee's 1978 film Khatta Meetha.
He then featured in other prominent Hindi movies like Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat, Chakra, and Kaalia.
After moving to the US in 1980, Ranjit appeared in movies like Mississippi Masala, Bandit Queen, Fire, Bollywood/Hollywood, and Mira Nair's Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love.
-
Do you know?
Ranjit also shortly featured in 'The Office'
-
Ranjit also appeared in American TV series such as Prison Break and acclaimed sitcom The Office. He also wrote and worked as an actor in Deepa Mehta's Sam & Me, which went on to win an honorable mention at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival.
-
Twitter Post
A real loss, wrote Deepa Mehta
-
-
Twitter Post
Gutted to learn of Ranjit's passing away: Rahul Khanna
-