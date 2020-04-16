In a saddening piece of news, film and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in movies like Khatta Meetha and Khubsoorat, passed away on Wednesday.

He was 64 years old.

The news was shared by Ranjit's half-sister and Mumbai-based theatre personality Raell Padamsee.

Ranjit's last rites will be held on Thursday, April 16.

May his soul rest in peace.