Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended over a couple of contentious tweets. Rangoli, who often speaks on behalf of her celebrity sister, already has a repute for making controversial remarks on social media. The action by the microblogging website was taken after Rangoli attacked a minority community in some of her tweets. Here are more details.

Context Rangoli called for mass killings of a one community

Speaking in light of the Moradabad stone pelting incident, Rangoli attacked a particular religious community and called for their mass killings. "Make these mullas... stand in a line and shoot them dead," she tweeted. Rangoli also equated herself with the Nazis for saying so. "F**k the history they may call us Nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image (sic)," she added.

Information In Moradabad, stones were pelted at an ambulance

Evidently, Rangoli's tweet was in connection with a shameful incident that took place in UP's Moradabad, where a group of miscreants attacked an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police officers. They had gone there to escort a family to a quarantine facility.

Details Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait slammed Rangoli for her tweet

After Rangoli's tweet surfaced, fellow celebrities called her out for spreading hatred and demanded police action against her. Filmmaker Reema Kagti asked Mumbai Police to take relevant action. Meanwhile, actor Kubbra Sait wrote, "This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions." Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali also slammed Rangoli for "spreading vicious hatred."

Twitter Post Here is Kagti's tweet

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Response Twitter is biased and anti-India, said Rangoli