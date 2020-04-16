-
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended over a couple of contentious tweets.
Rangoli, who often speaks on behalf of her celebrity sister, already has a repute for making controversial remarks on social media.
The action by the microblogging website was taken after Rangoli attacked a minority community in some of her tweets.
Here are more details.
-
Context
Rangoli called for mass killings of a one community
-
Speaking in light of the Moradabad stone pelting incident, Rangoli attacked a particular religious community and called for their mass killings.
"Make these mullas... stand in a line and shoot them dead," she tweeted.
Rangoli also equated herself with the Nazis for saying so. "F**k the history they may call us Nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image (sic)," she added.
-
Information
In Moradabad, stones were pelted at an ambulance
-
Evidently, Rangoli's tweet was in connection with a shameful incident that took place in UP's Moradabad, where a group of miscreants attacked an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police officers. They had gone there to escort a family to a quarantine facility.
-
Details
Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait slammed Rangoli for her tweet
-
After Rangoli's tweet surfaced, fellow celebrities called her out for spreading hatred and demanded police action against her.
Filmmaker Reema Kagti asked Mumbai Police to take relevant action.
Meanwhile, actor Kubbra Sait wrote, "This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions."
Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali also slammed Rangoli for "spreading vicious hatred."
-
Twitter Post
Here is Kagti's tweet
-
-
Response
Twitter is biased and anti-India, said Rangoli
-
After her account was suspended, Rangoli accused Twitter of being "biased" and "anti-India."
She added that she does not wish to revive her account.
"I have no desire of empowering such platforms with my perspective & honest opinions... I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out (sic)," she reportedly said.