If you have ever dreamt of working with Hollywood greats like
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio, now is the time to make it happen.
DiCaprio and De Niro are offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance of a walk-on role in Scorsese's next movie
Killers of the Flower Moon to those who donate to the All In Challenge.
Challenge
What is the All In Challenge?
The opportunity is part of the All In Challenge, where stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the children, the elderly and frontline workers who have been affected by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The donations are dispersed to organizations such as Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund, recently co-started by DiCaprio along with Laurene Powell Jobs.
Details
All you need to do is make a donation
As announced by DiCaprio and De Niro in an Instagram video posted Wednesday, you can participate by heading to the Allinchallenge.com and donating any amount you can.
The contributions will go to the said charities.
And, one lucky winner will get a chance to do a walk-on role, interact with the Oscar-winning actors and director, and even attend the world premiere of the upcoming movie.
Statement
'Our most vulnerable communities need our support'
"We recently launched America's Food Fund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time," DiCaprio said.
"Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with All In Challenge," De Niro added.
The two also nominated Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx to accept the challenge.
Instagram Post
You can watch the video here
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge.
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.
To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can.
100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica)
@officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
Do you know?
Scorsese's next is based on David Grann's book
Scorsese's next feature film
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on an eponymous book by American journalist David Grann. The bestselling book is about the FBI's investigation into the murders in Oklahoma's Osage Nation back in 1920s. It is planned to release in 2021.