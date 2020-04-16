If you have ever dreamt of working with Hollywood greats like Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio, now is the time to make it happen. DiCaprio and De Niro are offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance of a walk-on role in Scorsese's next movie Killers of the Flower Moon to those who donate to the All In Challenge. Know everything about it here.

Challenge What is the All In Challenge?

The opportunity is part of the All In Challenge, where stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the children, the elderly and frontline workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations are dispersed to organizations such as Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund, recently co-started by DiCaprio along with Laurene Powell Jobs.

Details All you need to do is make a donation

As announced by DiCaprio and De Niro in an Instagram video posted Wednesday, you can participate by heading to the Allinchallenge.com and donating any amount you can. The contributions will go to the said charities. And, one lucky winner will get a chance to do a walk-on role, interact with the Oscar-winning actors and director, and even attend the world premiere of the upcoming movie.

Statement 'Our most vulnerable communities need our support'

"We recently launched America's Food Fund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time," DiCaprio said. "Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with All In Challenge," De Niro added. The two also nominated Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx to accept the challenge.

Instagram Post You can watch the video here

Do you know? Scorsese's next is based on David Grann's book