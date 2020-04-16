Breathe, one of Amazon Prime Video's first Indian original series, starring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh, was a glorious success. And as it turns out, the new season of the acclaimed show, which also marks Abhishek Bachchan's plunge into the digital space, might be out sooner than later. The series is expected to hit our digital screens this June. Here's more on this.

Details So, what's new this time around?

In the upcoming series, Abhishek will be seen playing a desperate father. Talking about the role, a source told Pinkvilla that his character has a dual personality. What's more, the darker side of Abhishek's character has been inspired by the evil Ravana, from the Hindu epic Ramayana. The character is said to be particularly obsessed with the concept of Ravana's ten heads.

Show 'Breathe 2' also stars Saiyami Kher

While it remains to be seen whether Abhishek's intriguing character fights his dark obsession or gets consumed by it, let us tell you that the much-awaited second season also stars Nithya Menen and Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher. Amit Sadh, who received praise for his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the show's first season, will also be back for the renewed season.

Do you know? What was the first season of 'Breathe' all about?

For the unversed, the first season of Prime Video's Breathe revolved around a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between a charismatic football coach Danny (Madhavan), who is desperate to save his dying son's life, and Sadh's character.

