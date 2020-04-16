Lovebirds Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani, lovingly called Ashvik by their fans, have parted ways, various reports said on Thursday. The actors, who first met on the sets of their popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta, dated for more than six years before calling it quits. They are now working out a way to fix their relationship, reports added. Here's more.

Details Their relationship went downhill lately, said report

Talking about the break-up, a person in the know told Pinkvilla that things have not been great between the couple lately. "Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by (their) close friends," the source added. However, Asha and Rithvik have not made any official comment yet.

Information Recently, there were rumors of the couple getting married

The news is set to shock the couple's fans considering their rampant wedding rumors. As late as last year, there were speculations that Asha and Rithvik would soon tie the knot. However, the actors later brushed off these rumors.

Work Asha and Rithvik won 'Nach Baliye 6'

Soon after they announced their relationship in 2013, Asha and Rithvik participated in and won popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. Meanwhile, Rithvik has also featured in serials like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and hosted various reality shows. On the other hand, Asha has acted in serials such as Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Hitler Didi, Kumkum Bhagya, and ALTBalaji's web series Baarish.

Bollywood Asha is set to make her movie debut with 'Ludo'