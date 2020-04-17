Singer Sona Mohapatra has been at the receiving end of criticism after she opposed the suspension of the Twitter account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli's account was suspended on Thursday after she put out a series of controversial tweets. After the flak, Sona defended her views, saying she doesn't support Rangoli's hateful tweet and apologized to minority communities.

Context Rangoli had called for mass killings of a community

Rangoli's account was suspended after she attacked a certain religious community, in light of the recent Moradabad stone-pelting incident. She even called for their mass killings. An excerpt from her contentious tweet read, "Make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f**k the history they may call us nazis who cares... (sic)"

Information Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait demanded action against Rangoli

Soon after Rangoli's tweet surfaced, many Twitter users including Bollywood celebrities like director Reema Kagti, actor Kubbra Sait and Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali reported her account and demanded police action against her for inciting violence and spreading hatred.

Details Sona said she supports Rangoli and Kangana's right to opinion

After Rangoli's account got suspended, a debate ensued on Twitter. In a tweet that has been widely condemned, Sona said that while she does not subscribe to Rangoli's views, she stands by her right to an opinion. Thereafter, fellow users asked if a call for genocide could be termed as a right to an opinion, and even questioned Sona's harassment allegations in wake of #MeToo movement.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Sona

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Clarification Thereafter, Sona defended her views

After receiving backlash, Sona claimed she did not follow Rangoli's account and that she had not read the tweet which got the latter suspended. She opined that Twitter could have 'force deleted' Rangoli's "hideously worded" tweet, instead of outrightly suspending her account. The singer said she does not believe in cancel culture as doing so "only invites more such hate".

Twitter Post Cancel culture is the worst formula for progress, said Sona

-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

- Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

- ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Apology Sona also apologized to religious minorities

Following a string of attacks and counter-attacks, Sona offered an apology to religious minorities. "Just to be super Black & White & clear, I do apologise to all the Muslims & minorities for any thing I have said that might make you feel vulnerable. Twitter & it's amplified tweets don't tell you the whole story, (sic)" she wrote.

Quote Meanwhile, Rangoli does not wish to revive her account