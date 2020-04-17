Bollywood actor Zoa Morani, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, has opened up about her battle with the deadly infection. Zoa, who tested positive for the virus earlier this month, talked about her symptoms, her experience at the hospital while undergoing treatment, and how yoga helped her overcome COVID-19 symptoms. Zoa's sister Shaza and producer father Karim Morani were also diagnosed with the virus.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Zoa said her symptoms started showing on March 18. The actor suffered from mild fever, dry cough, headache and fatigue. "It was as if my immunity had taken a hit," she shared. She then isolated herself from her parents, and started consuming plenty of immunity-boosting drinks such as turmeric and basil water, the actor informed the daily.

Describing her experience at the hospital, Zoa said she received a lot of support and positivity from her doctor there. Zoa said she kept telling herself that she was in a better situation than many others who had severe symptoms. Zoa, who has admittedly been practising yoga since six years, said asanas like Pranayam and Surya namaskar helped her combat the dreadful COVID-19 symptoms.

Having recovered from the coronavirus, Zoa has been advised to take plenty of rest. "My body has taken a blow, I am still coughing," she told the daily. She is currently in self-isolation in her room for fourteen days. The actor added that she drinks a lot of fluids and sleeps early so as to fasten her recovery.

