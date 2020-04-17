The world is in the middle of a pandemic, but VIPs don't mind. In a similar vein, film actor and politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is, by the way, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot in a lavish affair on Friday, defying many rules of social distancing and lockdown. Like many out there, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon isn't too pleased.

Context Nikhil married Revathi at a farmhouse earlier today

Earlier today, Nikhil married Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader M Krishnappa at a farmhouse in Ramanagara near Bengaluru. In what qualifies as a mockery of social distancing norms, more than 100 people participated in the elaborate ceremony. Nikhil's grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (86) also attended the event. Pictures from the wedding show people standing dangerously close to each other.

Tweet Raveena called out the Kumaraswamy family for ignoring rules

Denouncing what many of us felt, Raveena called out the Kumaraswamy family for ignoring lockdown rules. The actor also wondered what was served in buffet at the wedding. "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis (sic)," Raveena wrote.

Twitter Post You can read Raveena's tweet here

Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement https://t.co/KPrZFkjHGw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 17, 2020

Action Karnataka's Deputy CM said action will be taken

Of course, the wedding had to happen during the ongoing pandemic as the auspicious dates had been finalized earlier, according to Kumaraswamy's media secretary KC Sadananda. Now, after the wedding sparked a row, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, CN Ashwathnarayan said that he has sought a report from Deputy Commissioner and will soon take action in this regard.

Information While VIPs enjoyed, the world suffered from the pandemic