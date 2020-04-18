Last updated on Apr 18 2020, 11:40 am
Hi,
Written by Shalini Ojha
In a welcome piece of news, Bollywood producer Karim Morani tested negative for coronavirus and has been discharged from hospital. He returned to his home on Friday after two of his results came negative, reports PTI.
Earlier, both his daughters Shaza and Zoa, who had also contracted the deadly virus, returned home.
Morani said he was elated to be back.
Morani is said to be close to Shah Rukh Khan and has produced some of the superstar's movies like Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.
That he contracted the virus made his friends and family worried since Morani is over 60 years old and has survived two heart attacks.
People who have underlying health conditions have lesser chances of beating coronavirus.
As fate would have it, Morani didn't let the disease take over and fought back. He was admitted to an isolation ward in Nanavati Hospital.
"I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job," he told PTI.
He will remain in quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.
Now, all three Moranis are back in their Mumbai home. It should be noted that in March, Shaza returned from Sri Lanka, where she possibly got infected. And Zoa, who is the elder sister, had traveled to Rajasthan around mid-March.
About her battle with COVID-19, Zoa said her immunity took a hit but since she practiced yoga, she was able to recover soon.
"I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself 'there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful'," she told HT recently.
In yet another interaction with India Today, Zoa said the family was expecting Morani to be back in two days.
"Papa is still in the hospital, we are hoping that he will be back in the next two days. And he is doing fine, he has no symptoms. And my sister is also recovering very well," she told the daily.
