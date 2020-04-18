The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested actor Ajaz Khan for his objectionable comments on social media, according to reports. Khan had accused that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading hatred towards Muslims through the media to skirt accountability on the coronavirus outbreak. The development comes a day after people called for Khan's arrest on Twitter. Here are more details.

Details Khan arrested for defamation, hate speech, promoting enmity

According to ANI, Khan has been arrested for defamation, hate speech and the violation of prohibitory orders amid the nationwide lockdown. A case had been registered against him at the Khar Police Station under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and other relevant sections, PTI reported. Further probe in the matter is underway.

Comments What were the controversial remarks made by Khan?

In a recent Facebook live, Khan said Muslims are being blamed for all mishaps in India. He said, "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there's an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible." He alleged the BJP government is targeting Muslims through certain news portals. He also prayed for the families of "corrupt" journalists to get infected with the coronavirus.

History Khan was arrested over controversial TikTok video last year