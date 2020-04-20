Indian television viewers don't have anything new to watch since shoots have been stalled due to coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown, that has been extended till May 3, is hurting daily wage workers and keeping their interest in mind, producers want the government to allow shoots from May 4. They are reportedly looking at solutions for this gigantic problem. Know all about this development here.

Do you know? Why are there no shoots happening?

Last month, film and TV bodies had decided to halt all productions until March 31. However, with the imposition of lockdown until April 14, that period got extended. Now, since the lockdown has been extended till May 3, no shoots can take place until then.

Details Producers plan to request government to allow shoots

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the chairman of the TV wing of Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) JD Majethia is planning to request the government to allow shoots from May 4. "We have a lot of daily wage earners in our industry and we are working to approach the government with a request to be given preference," he said.

Quote He assured nobody's health will be compromised

Majethia further informed that they plan to come up with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and work in a closed and sanitized set up with a small unit, if the permission is granted. "We can work out some SOPs, and with a small unit, we would like to be given permission to start shoots for TV on a closed set," he asserted.

Information Meanwhile, channels are relying on reruns of classic shows