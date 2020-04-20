As the rerun of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan came to its conclusion a few days ago, fans did not seem satisfied. Many ardent lovers of the epic show took to Twitter, claiming that various pivotal segments were missing from the final episodes, that was telecast on Doordarshan. However, Prasar Bharati's CEO has now issued a clarification in this regard. Here are more details.

Details Prasar Bharati CEO said no episodes were edited

As the final episodes aired on TV, fans complained that segments such as one featuring Ravana and his brother Ahiravan were not shown. However, the CEO of Prasar Bharati (the state-owned broadcasting agency which comprises Doordarshan and All India Radio), Shashi Shekhar clarified that they did not edit any of the episodes. He added that the mentioned segments were not part of original production.

Quote Every nuance cannot make it to a TV script: Shekhar

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Shekhar explained that every nuance of epics like Ramayana cannot be fit into a single television script. "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions (sic)," he wrote.

Twitter Post You can check the tweet here

Show The re-telecast of 'Ramayan' garnered massive viewership

The re-telecast of Ramayan started last month soon after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle COVID-19. Replicating its popularity from the late 1980s, the mega-series garnered record-breaking viewership on Doordarshan. In fact, in its first weekend, the show recorded a whopping 17 crore viewers. The show stars Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Goddess Sita, and Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman.

Information DD has now started airing follow-up show 'Uttar Ramayan'