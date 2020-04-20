Bob Dylan's thoughts and words are worth millions of dollars, literally! In fact, Dylan's handwritten lyrics for his 1960s classic song The Times They Are a-Changin' are going up for sale for a whopping $2.2 million, in what could mark a new world-record for rock lyrics. A couple of more Dylan songs are also included in the private sale. Here is more on this.

Information What's so special about 'The Times'?

Written by Dylan in 1963 and released in his 1964 album by the same name, The Times is considered one of the most iconic protest songs ever. It has been covered by various artists and has influenced people from around the world over the decades.

Details The lyrics were originally owned by Jeff Rosen

The one-page sheet of lyrics for The Times, written in a notebook and with changes, scribbles and doodles, was originally owned by Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rosen. It is now being sold by an anonymous private collector, Gary Zimet, owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time, said on Sunday. The lyrics will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, Gary further informed Reuters.

Other songs Lyrics for two more Dylan songs also up for grabs

Meanwhile, lyrics for a couple of more songs by Dylan are also up for grabs. While Subterranean Homesick Blues can be bought starting $1.2 million, Lay Lady Lay comes at a price of $650,000. "They're not quite as important, as iconic...'Subterranean Homesick Blues' is certainly a major, major song but not in same league as 'The Times They Are a-Changin'," Gary said.

