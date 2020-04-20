-
On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan admittedly didn't have much to do, so he decided to host a Q&A session on Twitter.
The superstar's fans made the most of the opportunity, as they brought up their queries on a range of topics.
However, it was SRK's honest reply to a fan seeking advice on how to quit smoking, that took the cake.
Details
You're looking for answers in the wrong place, SRK said
During the #AskSRK session, a fan asked the actor for suggestions on how to quit smoking.
In reply, SRK wished him luck, but clarified that he was asking the wrong person.
"Eh...you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend," he responded.
Clearly, SRK, who is a self-confessed chain smoker, has not been able to quit the habit yet.
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet from SRK
Other details
SRK also praised Salman's new song 'Pyaar Karona'
But there were many other queries and responses that made us fall for SRK's ever-witty personality, once again.
When someone asked if he has watched Salman Khan's new song Pyaar Karona, based on the coronavirus disease, SRK said, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai."
For the unversed, Salman dropped the quirky song today to spread awareness about the COVID-19.
Tweet
SRK said he spends plenty of time with his children
-
Further, a fan inquired how he is coping up with the lockdown, to which SRK replied he spends time with his three children.
He wrote, "In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours (sic)."
Work
SRK assured fans he will do a lot of films
Obviously, there were many who wanted to know about SRK's upcoming films.
While he did not reveal any details, the actor assured his fans that he will do a lot of movies.
"Sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!," he told a fan.
SRK has not announced his next film ever since his last movie Zero turned out to be a debacle.
Do you know?
Meanwhile, SRK is doing his bit to fight the pandemic
Meanwhile, SRK is doing his bit to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has announced financial aid to the PM's fund, Maharashtra CM's fund, Roti Foundation, and others. He also participated in an online fundraiser event organized by the World Health Organization (WHO).