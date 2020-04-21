During his time in isolation, Arjun Kapoor has been treating his fans with plenty of never-seen-before throwback pictures. Recently, he once again dug deep into his archives to bring us a rare picture of himself along with Hollywood actor Will Smith. The picture also features Arjun's childhood friend and fashion designer Kunal Rawal. However, it was Arjun's hilarious caption that took the cake!

Arjun recently posted the picture on Instagram. "Just hanging out with my boys," the actor captioned the post. Further, referencing to Will Smith's popular 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, he added, "The fresh prince Will Smith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back and Kunal in a rare image wearing a tie."

With the quirky caption, Arjun teaches us how to poke fun at oneself. In the picture, he looks pretty camera-shy. Plus, it was evidently taken long before he transformed his body and lost weight to enter Bollywood. "Side note - the vertical strips really didn't do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was," the actor cheekily added.

Separately, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period movie Panipat. However, the film received mixed reviews. Further, he was all set to feature in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. However, the movie, which was earlier scheduled to release in March, remains indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

