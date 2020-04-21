Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's housing complex has been partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl from the building tested positive for the coronavirus. Apart from Vicky, the Oberoi Springs in Mumbai's posh Andheri is home to many Bollywood celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prabhu Deva, and director Ahmed Khan, among others. Here is more on this.

According to a report in Spotboye, the 11-year-old coronavirus patient is the daughter of a doctor residing in the C-wing of the building. The C-wing is home to celebrities like Arjan Bajwa, Chitrangada, Chahatt, Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse, Vipul Shah, and Prabhu Dheva. Arjan informed the publication that C-wing has been completely sealed, while A and B wings have gone under strict quarantine.

Arjan informed that building residents are adhering to the orders. "We are avoiding to go even till the lift... Oberoi Springs has been following the lockdown perfectly," he said. "We still have 2 weeks to go before May 4 which is the date when the lockdown is expected to be lifted," the Fashion actor added. He also wished for the young girl's speedy recovery.

Not long ago, TV actors like Shivin Narang and Ankita Lokhande's building in Malad had been sealed after one of its residents tested coronavirus positive. Similarly, other popular celebrities whose buildings in Mumbai have been sealed include Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Sonalika Joshi and Tanmay Vekaria, ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey, and Aahana Kumra.

