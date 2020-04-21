A strong advocate of body positivity, fashion designer Masaba Gupta has put an inspiring post on Instagram. The 31-year-old, who was born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards, shared how she learned to love her genes and her Caribbean built with time, even as she hated her body while growing up. Here is more on what she said.

Sharing a couple of pictures from her workout session, Masaba wrote she adores her muscular body now, even as she hated it years ago. "Nobody likes a chick with muscles. But I love it. I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc.," she penned.

Out of the 30 days of the lockdown, Masaba exercised on 27. "I am not overweight or underweight or dieting... In fact, I am eating everything that comes my way. (sic)," she shared. The designer added she hardly skips exercise. "Some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done," she wrote.

Explaining the reason behind sharing the post, Masaba stated, "I really felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this, when they read it ....it will feel like a small victory for me (sic)."

