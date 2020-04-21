-
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is not leaving any opportunity to help out those in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
After extending a helping hand to the film industry's daily wage earners and out-of-work celebrity photographers, the Singham director has now facilitated hotels across Mumbai for on-duty COVID-19 warriors of the Mumbai Police.
The news was shared by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.
Details
Mumbai Police thanked Rohit for the kind gesture
According to the tweet from Mumbai Police, Rohit has facilitated eight hotels for officers of them.
The cops can take rest and have meals in these hotels, while they are on duty.
They thanked Rohit for the warm gesture.
"We thank him (Rohit) for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe (sic)," they wrote.
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet from Mumbai Police
Other initiatives
Recently, Rohit donated Rs. 51 lakh for daily wage earners
Meanwhile, Rohit is also helping celebrity photographers who have been put out of work amid the ongoing lockdown.
Reports said the filmmaker made direct cash transfers to the photographers' accounts.
Prior to this, Rohit reportedly made a contribution of Rs. 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to support daily wage earners who have been left jobless due to lockdown.
Work
Rohit's 'Sooryavanshi' remains postponed due to pandemic
Separately, on the work front, Rohit is set to bring forward his next cop movie Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
The film was earlier planned to hit the theaters in March.
However, it remains indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably, Sooryavanshi is the fourth movie in Rohit's popular cop universe, after Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba.
COVID-19
The pandemic has infected 18,000 across India
Sadly, Mumbai continues to remain the worst-hit Indian city from the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's financial capital has witnessed more than 2,700 cases.
Across India, the pandemic has claimed 592 lives and infected 18,658.
Meanwhile, the entertainment fraternity is doing its bit to fight the pandemic. Film stars like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have also pledged donations for the cause.