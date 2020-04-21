Anushka Sharma just shared the first teaser of her upcoming web series. Going by the clip, the yet-untitled show will drop on Amazon Prime Video. However, we are sorry to break it for you: Anushka will not be seen acting in the show. In fact, the actor is producing the web series through her production house Clean Slate Films. Here is more on this.

Details Anushka shared the teaser on Instagram earlier today

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Sab badlega, samay, log aur lok (Everything is about to change - time, people and era)." The short clip showcases splashes of blood slashing the screen. Meanwhile, a voice in the background declares, "The countdown has begun. To change the laws of the land, worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood."

Instagram Post You can watch the teaser here

Show The show has been created by Sudip Sharma

While the teaser surely looks promising, it does not give away much details about the forthcoming series. Created by Sudip Sharma, the writer of critically acclaimed movies such as Anushka-starrer NH10 and Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, the show is said to be an investigative thriller with critical commentary on modern-day Indian society and politics. The series went into production in February last year.

Cast The series stars Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag

Reportedly, the new web series stars actors like Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee, among others. For the unversed, Anushka has previously produced movies such as NH10, Phillauri and Pari. She is also producing two upcoming Netflix original titles, viz. Bulbul and Mai. As an actor, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018.

