Have you ever wondered... well, let's cut to the chase: Of course you have fantasized about being with the six coolest friends in the world. Well, now, more than ever before, it is practically possible. The beloved F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars are auctioning a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to six fans to join them during the filming of their upcoming HBO Max reunion episode. Here's more.

Show Firstly, what is 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' all about?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, that originally aired on NBC between 1994 and 2004, focused on the lives of six friends: Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). The New Yorkers struggled with the ups and downs of their mediocre jobs and faulty relationships, but stayed together through it all.

Details The opportunity is part of the All In Challenge

The opportunity is part of All In Challenge, where Hollywood stars auction experiences to fans in order to raise funds to feed those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds are dispersed to organizations such as Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund. All you need to do is make a donation with any amount you can.

Offer So, what's on offer?

In order to participate, go to AllinChallenge.com and make your donation. And, one lucky winner along with five of their friends will get the chance to attend the filming of the forthcoming special episode. What's more? The winners will also get to tour the Warner Bros. studio and get a chance to sip a cup of coffee at Central Perk with F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast.

Statement The announcement was made by Lisa Kudrow on Instagram

The announcement was made by 'Phoebe' Lisa Kudrow on Instagram. "Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something... We are all in!!," Lisa wrote. "Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 - every dollar counts," the actor added. Help the needy, and stand a chance to meet your favorite on-screen friends. It's clearly a win-win situation!

Instagram Post Here is Lisa's Instagram post

Other details 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special to be filmed later this year