Kartik Aaryan just turned screenwriter and director for a short film. Unsurprisingly, the clip, much like his movies so far, openly approved of misogyny and even made a mockery of domestic violence. But the real problem is that this isn't a one-time gaffe. Kartik is a history-sheeter. Here's a brief history of times when Kartik was as (or even more) problematic than his films.

In a recent video, dear Kartik "Sir", displeased with his sister's cooking, appears to be "jokingly" beating her up and throwing her from the balcony. No kidding! The lesson? If your sister or wife or just about any woman makes a bad roti, the punishment should be nothing short of death. That's the kind of manhood we need in our already insensitive society, right?

Now, of course, the poor lad isn't aware that domestic violence is an open secret in our society. Also, he doesn't know the cases have risen sharply during the lockdown period, when women have to perpetually live with their abusers. Could someone tell this man if he ever runs out of video ideas again, he could just go take a nap? That'd be nice!

Now, it has become pretty difficult to understand whether Kartik's problematic onscreen characters influence his thoughts, or it was just his real self all along? Quite recently, he had said he does movies where "women have defects". Taking a U-turn, he then claimed he was simply reading out a meme. "I don't believe in such things. It's not me," the ever-woke actor clarified.

In similar vein, Kartik, whom advertisers seem to adore anyway, featured in a commercial where he displayed fake abs. But awful visual effects weren't the only problem with the advertisement. The actor had literally no qualms about stereotyping men (based on their body hair), and promoting toxic masculinity. Evidently, he doesn't need a 2-hour film to make his mark. That's Kartik's brilliance for you!

