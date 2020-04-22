-
In a saddening piece of news, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty has passed away in Mumbai.
Basantakumar breathed his last on Tuesday, according to reports.
He was 95 years old and had been battling several age-related ailments for some time.
However, unfortunately, Mithun is currently stuck in Bengaluru due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
May Basantakumar's soul rest in peace.
Mithun was in Bengaluru when the lockdown was announced
According to various media reports, Mithun was in Bengaluru to shoot a movie, when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Hence, the actor could not return to his home in Mumbai.
He is now trying to get back to Mumbai to perform his late father's last rites.
Reportedly, Mithun's eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty is in Mumbai.
Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta conveyed condolences
Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta lamented Basantakumar's passing away and conveyed her condolences to Mithun and his family. "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.
Here is the tweet from Rituparna
Basantakumar is survived by his wife and children
Basantakumar is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty and Mithun's family.
Mithun, whose real name is Gourang Chakraborty, is the eldest of Basantakumar's four children.
For the unversed, Mithun has starred in movies such as Mrigayaa, Boxer, Dance Dance, and OMG - Oh My God!. Most recently, he featured in 2019 film The Tashkent Files.
He has won three National Film Awards.