In a saddening piece of news, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty has passed away in Mumbai. Basantakumar breathed his last on Tuesday, according to reports. He was 95 years old and had been battling several age-related ailments for some time. However, unfortunately, Mithun is currently stuck in Bengaluru due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. May Basantakumar's soul rest in peace.

According to various media reports, Mithun was in Bengaluru to shoot a movie, when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Hence, the actor could not return to his home in Mumbai. He is now trying to get back to Mumbai to perform his late father's last rites. Reportedly, Mithun's eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty is in Mumbai.

Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta lamented Basantakumar's passing away and conveyed her condolences to Mithun and his family. "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

