Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella since 2018
Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella for two years now. She is a model. The 47-year-old actor was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jesia. The couple got divorced last year. Their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra live with Mehr.
Contribution
Meanwhile, Arjun is doing his bit to fight the pandemic
Meanwhile, Arjun is doing his bit to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a recent Instagram post shared by the actor, his family has extended their support to MediQ Lifesciences for providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to doctors and nurses across hospitals in Mumbai.
He also urged the fans to support the cause by making a donation.