When the nationwide lockdown was announced last month, Arjun Rampal was shooting for a movie in Karjat, a two-hour drive away from Mumbai. However, the actor deliberately decided to stay in the lovely town, instead of hurrying back to Mumbai. Now, he is really enjoying his stay there. Arjun is staying with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their toddler son, Arik.

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Arjun said they decided to stay back for the safety of his son. "While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older," he said. "Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency," the actor further added.

Karjat has not registered any COVID-19 cases thus far, which Arjun said makes them feel secure. "We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment," he told the publication. Arjun added he is constantly keeping in touch with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, who are in Mumbai, over phone.

Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella for two years now. She is a model. The 47-year-old actor was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jesia. The couple got divorced last year. Their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra live with Mehr.

Meanwhile, Arjun is doing his bit to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent Instagram post shared by the actor, his family has extended their support to MediQ Lifesciences for providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to doctors and nurses across hospitals in Mumbai. He also urged the fans to support the cause by making a donation.