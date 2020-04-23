This week, Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship dropped on Amazon Prime Video. To promote the film's digital debut, Vicky hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, inviting questions about his experience with his maiden horror flick. During the engaging session, the actor made a shocking revelation, that he has suffered from sleep paralysis. Here's more on this.

Details Vicky said he experienced the condition a couple of times

During the Q&A session, a fan asked Vicky if he ever confronted a ghost in real life. While Vicky did not talk of any spirits, he revealed that he has experienced sleep paralysis a couple of times. "I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times. It's damn scary. Read about it! (sic)," the actor wrote in his reply.

Information What exactly is sleep paralysis?

Sleep paralysis is a state, experienced during waking up or falling asleep, where a person remains conscious but is unable to move or speak. The condition usually lasts a couple of minutes, however, it may trigger hallucinations, fear, and anxiety.

Details Vicky revealed he met with an accident while filming 'Bhoot'

Further, during the session, another fan asked Vicky if he had any "haunting experience" during the filming of Bhoot. Uploading a picture of himself with a notable scar on his face, Vicky revealed that he met with an accident during the shoot and ended up fracturing his cheekbone. The actor admittedly had to get 12 internal and 13 external stitches. "Pretty haunting," Vicky said.

Film Released in February, 'Bhoot' tanked at the box office

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which released in February, tells the story of Prithvi (Vicky), a shipping officer who is assigned the task of unraveling the mystery behind a dead ship that has run ashore Mumbai's Juhu beach. However, despite its promising premise, the movie failed to impress audience and critics, mostly garnering poor reviews. It also tanked at the box office.

